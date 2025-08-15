‘It’s been crazy’: Years of complaints lead to legal crackdown at Mississauga’s Ridgeway Plaza

The city of Mississauga has gone to the courts to help address on-going issues with large crowds and public safety at a popular plaza. As Shauna Hunt reports – this has been a problem area for years.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 15, 2025 7:27 am.

Last Updated August 15, 2025 7:39 am.

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings and disruptive behaviour.

On Wednesday, Justice Doi of the Ontario Superior Court granted the injunction, empowering the City and Peel Regional Police to enforce stricter controls at the plaza. The move follows two years of mounting complaints and failed negotiations with the condominium corporations that own the property.

The injunction targets nuisance gatherings, defined under Mississauga’s Nuisance Gathering by-law, and gives police the authority to detain or arrest violators. It also compels the plaza’s condo corporations to install parking barriers, hire security personnel, and regulate traffic to prevent further disturbances. 

The timing of the injunction coincides with anticipated celebrations for Pakistan Independence Day (Aug. 13–14) and Afghanistan Independence Day (Aug. 19), which in previous years have drawn crowds exceeding 3,000 people.

“Street racing, illegal fireworks, large gatherings of thousands of people in a space that cannot support them, and loud music into the early hours will not be accepted, and it is not safe,” said Mississauga Councillor and Deputy Mayor Matt Mahoney.

Court backs City’s crackdown on Ridgeway Plaza after years of chaos and complaints

Despite joint enforcement efforts with Peel police since October 2023, including numerous charges laid, disturbances have persisted.

In 2024, police responded to more than 240 calls directly connected to large gatherings, and the City says the property owners are being billed for the use of those resources.

The City of Mississauga has secured a temporary court injunction to address persistent public safety concerns at Ridgeway Plaza, a west-end commercial hub that has become a hotspot for large, unsanctioned gatherings and disruptive behaviour. Photo: CityNews submission.

Mississauga’s deputy mayor says it has exhausted all collaborative avenues with the plaza’s owners and was left with no choice but to seek judicial intervention.

“This injunction was put in place almost as a last effort to ensure that we are making it safe. It’s a common area that is under the control of the condo corporation that we are trying to get to work with us,” Mahoney said. “We have had some challenges over the years to do that. They haven’t been overly cooperative in working with us, and that is why we have come to where we are.”

The injunction is in effect to 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, and again from noon on Aug. 19 to 2 a.m. on Aug. 20. The City says violators, including condo corporations and business owners with notice, may face contempt proceedings if they fail to comply.

Officials say injunction not aimed at any group, but at restoring order

Residents who live near Mississauga’s Ridgeway Plaza tell CityNews they’re relieved by the court injunction, despite it only being a temporary deterrent.

“It was a good relief to see, and the enforcement as well,” one local resident said. “We are appreciative of the services that the police are doing… It’s been crazy. I think the whole neighbourhood feels the same. It’s been a nuisance with the noises, out of control. The traffic has been out of control. It hasn’t been safe.”

The property owner declined to comment. Meanwhile, the City says it will consider pursuing more court injunctions if crowd control, traffic management and public safety are not prioritized.

“We want to tell people to leave on their own accord,” said Peel police Const. Tyler Bell-Morena. “Nine times out of ten, that’s what happens. Failure to do so, at this point, with the injunction being a federal court order, it’s a criminal code offence, and you will be arrested.”

With files from Shauna Hunt of CityNews

Top Stories

Police impersonation scam in Brampton under investigation after victim defrauded of $15K

Peel Regional Police are appealing to the public for information following an alleged fraud incident involving the impersonation of a police officer in Brampton. On Aug. 9, authorities said a resident...

14m ago

Air Canada, flight attendants enter final day before strike deadline

It's the final day before a potential work stoppage could ground all Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge flights. More than 10,000 flight attendants are poised to walk off the job around 1 a.m. ET on Saturday,...

12m ago

Toronto police arrest man in child exploitation case with help from Australian authorities

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation has led to the arrest of a Pickering man, following a joint operation between the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and Australian authorities. The...

3h ago

Talks between union, Canada Post scheduled for Friday postponed

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says talks with Canada Post scheduled for Friday have been postponed due to a lack of available federal mediators. CUPW President Jan Simpson said in an update late...

14h ago

