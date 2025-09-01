Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Markham that sent at least one victim to a hospital, authorities say.

According to York Regional Police, the shooting happened in a residential area near Ashgrove Road and Hepburn Street at approximately 9:00 a.m.

One victim was located with serious injuries and transported to a hospital.

Police say four suspects are in custody and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

A large police presence is occupying the area while an investigation is underway.

Police are canvassing the neighbourhood for surveillance footage and encourage any witnesses to come forward.

No other details were released.