4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 1, 2025 11:04 am.

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Markham that sent at least one victim to a hospital, authorities say.

According to York Regional Police, the shooting happened in a residential area near Ashgrove Road and Hepburn Street at approximately 9:00 a.m.

One victim was located with serious injuries and transported to a hospital.

Police say four suspects are in custody and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

A large police presence is occupying the area while an investigation is underway.

Police are canvassing the neighbourhood for surveillance footage and encourage any witnesses to come forward.

No other details were released.

Top Stories

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

3h ago

2 men charged in Mississauga armed carjacking, police say

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the two suspects allegedly approached the victim on...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...
Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages and kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Desperate Afghans clawed through rubble in search of missing loved ones after a strong earthquake killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500 in eastern Afghanistan,...

7m ago

