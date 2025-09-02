Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer’s Beach

Toronto police’s Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer’s Beach in August.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located off Kingston Road on August 25.

The man went missing after two people fell into the water while riding the jet ski on Lake Ontario. A female passenger, who was wearing a life jacket, managed to make it safely to shore. Police say she was assisted by bystanders.

However, the driver could not be located.

Rescue teams actively searched for the man in the days following, but could not locate him. He was eventually found deceased.

Police say no further information will be released as this is not criminal matter.