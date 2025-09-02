Man charged with attempted murder after woman, 80, assaulted over weekend in Guelph
Posted September 2, 2025 12:00 pm.
Last Updated September 2, 2025 12:01 pm.
Guelph police say a man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after an 80-year-old woman was found unconscious on a sidewalk Sunday morning.
Police say emergency crews were called to the scene in the city’s downtown just after 9:30 a.m., and the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Authorities believe the woman and the suspect, a 34-year-old man, had previously met but were not close acquaintances.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow. The investigation is ongoing.