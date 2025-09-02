Mississauga man faces several charges in firearm investigation

Toronto police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Mississauga in connection with a firearm investigation.

Police say the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force began an investigation into a person allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga where they allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, narcotics, a loaded magazine, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

Rahman Karatu, 26, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a loaded firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized;

Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle;

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Carry concealed weapon;

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000;

Three counts of possession of a prohibited device while prohibited;

Possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized and;

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Karatu was scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on Monday, September 1, 2025.