Ottawa sets 100-day timeline to fix CRA delays, service issues

Ottawa is surveying Canadians on what they want to see in the fall federal budget. Minister of Finance and National Revenue Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to reporters as he arrives at a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 8:23 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 9:22 am.

OTTAWA — Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says he wants to address headaches at the Canada Revenue Agency in 100 days.

Champagne says in a letter to the chair of Parliament’s finance committee that it’s clear the CRA is not meeting Canadians’ standards amid complaints of service delays at the agency’s call centres.

He says he asked the CRA to take concrete steps to address the issues, which could mean reallocating or adding personnel and expanding digital options for Canadians.

The letter comes as Ottawa plans broad spending cuts in the public service over the coming years.

The Union of Taxation Employees says more than 3,000 jobs have been lost at the CRA since May of last year and warns services will only get worse if the planned cuts materialize.

Champagne says he and other tax agency officials will appear at finance committee to update Parliamentarians on the work to get the CRA back up to speed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

