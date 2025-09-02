Suspects sought in theft of an ATM in Whitby

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 2, 2025 4:05 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 4:09 pm.

Durham Regional Police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with the theft of an ATM from a bank in Whitby.

Authorities were called to 5530 Baldwin Street South for an alarm call at the Bank of Montreal, on Sept. 2 around 3:20 a.m.

Police say they found an excavator that the suspects used to enter the bank by smashing the front entrance. Once they were inside, the suspects stole an ATM before fleeing the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or video footage from the area to contact police.

