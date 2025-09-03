2 hikers dead, 3rd presumed dead after going over waterfall in southeast B.C.: police

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 8:52 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 9:10 pm.

KIMBERLEY — Police say the bodies of two hikers have been recovered and a third person is presumed dead after the trio fell over a waterfall in southeastern British Columbia.

RCMP in Kimberley, B.C., say they were alerted by SOS signal on Monday that three hikers had fallen over Meachen Creek Falls.

They say officers found the body of a 68-year-old woman about halfway down the falls, but they could not immediately locate the other two people.

A statement from the Mounties on Wednesday says a 35-year-old woman has since been found dead and work was underway to recover her body.

The search effort continues for a 35-year-old man who is presumed dead.

RCMP say they’re investigating, though the deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

