Ontario hospital nurses awarded 5.25 per cent in raises, but decry lack of staffing ratios

A nurse tends to a patient in the intensive care unit at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. T

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 5:01 pm.

An arbitrator has awarded Ontario’s hospital nurses pay increases of 5.25 per cent over two years, in a new contract their union calls disappointing.

The terms of the contract as set by the arbitrator for about 60,000 hospital nurses include the pay increase but do not include minimum staffing levels, as requested by the nurses during arbitration.

Ontario Nurses’ Association provincial president Erin Ariss says the arbitrator’s failure to include staffing ratios sends a message to nurses that they do not deserve the same safety in numbers as other front-line workers in dangerous professions.

ONA says it will be closely reviewing the decision and “carefully considering next steps.”

The hospitals had argued that the union’s staffing ratio proposals were rigid and unrealistic, and did not take into account care from other health professionals such as registered practical nurses.

The arbitrator said in the decision that there are already mechanisms in place for nurses to raise concerns about workload and appropriate staffing levels.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

50m ago

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

10m ago

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Multiple closures on Highway 401 across Durham region

The Ontario Provincial Police says there are multiple closures on Highway 401 due to multiple collisions on Wednesday afternoon. Highway 401 is also closed Eastbound at 401 East of Highway 412 near...

43m ago

Top Stories

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

50m ago

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

10m ago

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Multiple closures on Highway 401 across Durham region

The Ontario Provincial Police says there are multiple closures on Highway 401 due to multiple collisions on Wednesday afternoon. Highway 401 is also closed Eastbound at 401 East of Highway 412 near...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Armed suspects caught on camera breaking down door in failed home invasion

Doorbell camera captured footage of three suspects attempting to break into a Vaughan home by smashing through the front door window.

4h ago

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-A in Florida, where police discovered he had run away from home for a bite to eat.

1h ago

2:17
Trump addresses online rumours about his health

U.S. President Donald Trump clears the air after viral, online rumours over the long weekend about his health. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

23h ago

2:28
Federal judge rules Trump’s use of troops in L.A. immigration raids was illegal

A federal judge has ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump’s use of troops during the L.A. immigration raids over the summer was illegal. As Afua Baah reports, it comes as Chicago braces for a federal immigration enforcement operation this week.

22h ago

More Videos