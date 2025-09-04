Carney says his ministers are looking for ways to cut spending at cabinet retreat

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media at the Liberal cabinet retreat in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 5:21 am.

TORONTO — Prime Minister Mark Carney and his cabinet will meet behind closed doors for a second day in a row today, as the Liberal government prepares for Parliament’s return in a little under two weeks.

Cabinet is discussing efforts to spur industrial investment, refocus Ottawa’s spending priorities for the coming fall budget and counter U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The federal government is expected in October to table Carney’s first budget since taking office.

Carney billed the budget on Wednesday as both an austerity plan and one that will ramp up investments to bolster the economy.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, is claiming that Carney will balloon the deficit and end up being more expensive for Canadians than his predecessor Justin Trudeau.

Pollster Jean-Marc Léger, who gave a presentation to cabinet on Wednesday, says U.S. tariffs have slid down the list of public concerns to fourth, with the cost of living at the top.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'Get out of here!' 3 masked suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

2h ago

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

14h ago

Death toll in Lisbon streetcar crash rises to 17 as Portugal observes national day of mourning

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The death toll in the crash of a famous Lisbon streetcar popular with tourists rose to 17 Thursday after two people died from their injuries while receiving hospital care, an...

52m ago

Heavy rain on the way for Toronto

After sunshine and heat, a big pattern change is coming to Toronto as a cold front brings in 10 to 20 millimetres of rain on Thursday morning. Heavy rain with the risk of some thunderstorms are set...

10h ago

