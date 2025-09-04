Telescope reveals a growing tail on the comet that’s visiting from another star

This image composed from multiple exposures and provided by NSF's NOIRLab shows a comet streaking across a star field above the International Gemini Observatory on Cerro Pachon, near La Serena, Chile. (NSF's NoirLab via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2025 5:41 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 6:08 pm.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Telescope observations reveal a growing tail on the comet that’s visiting from another star.

Released Thursday, the pictures taken by the Gemini South telescope in Chile late last month are the most detailed yet of the recently discovered comet. They show a wide coma of dust and gas around the ice ball as it speeds toward the sun, and also a tail that’s more extended than it was in previous shots.

These new images confirm that the comet is becoming more active as it plows harmlessly through our solar system, according to the National Space Foundation’s NoirLab, which operates the telescope. It’s only the third known interstellar object to venture our way.

The comet known as 3I-Atlas will make its closest approach to the sun at the end of October, staying just within the orbit of Mars.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press


