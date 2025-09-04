What’s putting Canadian youth at risk and how much longer do we have until there’s no turning back?

Your social media feeds are probably littered with back to school pictures, kids smiling ear to ear. Unfortunately, while we all hope for a positive experience for the next generation, the sad reality is that our youth are facing issues that need attention now.

The newly released Raising Canada report says more than 70 per cent of Canadian youth aged 12 to 17 experienced bullying in the last year (with cyberbullying on the rise), and more than 13 per cent of children were living in poverty by the end of 2024 – and these numbers are growing.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with Sara Austin, CEO and founder of Children First Canada. The organization is urging immediate action from policy-makers, especially as the fall parliamentary session gets underway.

