CBS forbids editing of ‘Face the Nation’ interviews after complaints from Kristi Noem

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a television interview at the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted September 5, 2025 4:39 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 5:40 pm.

Days after complaints over the handling of an interview with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on “Face the Nation,” CBS News said Friday it would no longer allow editing of its guests’ words on the Sunday morning public affairs show.

Noem charged that CBS had “shamefully edited the interview to whitewash the truth” about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose mistaken deportation to El Salvador made him a symbol of controversies about President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Her interview had been taped in advance.

Going forward, CBS said it would only broadcast live or live-to-tape interviews on the show, meaning guests’ statements could not be edited, subject to legal or national security restrictions. CBS said the change was made “in response to audience feedback.”

The network’s news division is being watched closely for how it deals with the Trump administration following the FCC’s recent approval of its parent company’s takeover by Skydance Media. Shortly before Paramount Global’s sale to Skydance was given the OK, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a lawsuit from Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

CBS said it had edited four minutes out of its Noem interview for time. On social media, Noem focused on an excised clip where she made a series of unproven accusations about Abrego Garcia, which she said emphasize “the threat he poses to American public safety.”

CBS News noted that the unedited interview was posted on its website and on YouTube, but that didn’t stop the complaints.

Like the “60 Minutes” settlement, the policy change opens CBS News to charges that it is capitulating to Trump. During an interview Tuesday with the Daily Caller, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan “stupid.”

The new policy also raises the possibility that “Face the Nation” would allow guests to spread unchecked falsehoods on the program. But Brennan will still be able to fact-check or challenge claims made by interview subjects, said a CBS News employee familiar with the change who spoke under condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss it.

In its announcement, CBS News said the policy will allow for “greater transparency” in interviews.

The case that provoked Trump’s lawsuit also involved “Face the Nation.” The president accused the network of deception because different clips aired on “60 Minutes” and “Face the Nation” last fall showed Harris giving different answers to a question posed by correspondent Bill Whitaker.

___

David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

