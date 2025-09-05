Toronto police investigating after eggs thrown at Yorkville Jewish Centre

Toronto police have launched an investigation after eggs were reportedly thrown at the Yorkville Jewish Centre.

The incident happened on Aug. 31 and was reported to investigators on Sept. 2.

Surveillance footage captured of the incident was posted on Instagram by the centre. It shows a man throwing eggs from a carton at the centre and shouting an obscenity.

“I know your goal was to intimidate us, to scare us away from coming to our Center,” read a message posted alongside the video. “But let me promise you this: our Center is already flourishing and full of life, with prayers, classes, programs and activities, and because of what you did, I am more resolved than ever to grow even stronger.”

“We will not be intimidated, we will not be scared, we will be stronger than ever.”

Toronto Councillor James Pasternak also posted the surveillance footage on X, saying he was “very disturbed.”

“Very disturbed by the footage of this hateful perpetrator throwing eggs at the Yorkville Jewish Centre and uttering threats against the Jewish community,” read his social media post.

Toronto police say the Hate Crime Unit has been notified.