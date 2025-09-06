A Canadian Armed Forces member who was deployed to Latvia and reported missing since Tuesday has been found dead, according to the Department of National Defence (DND).

Officials say Warrant Officer Geroge Hohl was a vehicle technician based in Edmonton and was deployed on “Operation Reassurance” as part of the aviation battalion to the NATO Multinational Brigade in Latvia.

He was last seen in the town of Ādaži, on Sept. 2 and was found dead on Sept. 5, according to a statement from DND.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Warrant Officer Hohl’s death continues,” officials wrote. “The Canadian Forces Military Police are supporting Latvian authorities with the investigation.”

“At this time, there is no indication this incident poses an increased threat to our deployed members’ safety and security,” DND added.

Hohl served in the Canadian Armed Forces for nearly 20 years and had been deployed on several operations.

General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, expressed her condolences, saying, Hohl will be remembered for his many years of dedicated service.

