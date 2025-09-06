Iran executes a man accused of killing a security guard in 2022 Mahsa Amini protests

By The Associated Press

Posted September 6, 2025 12:07 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2025 1:43 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Saturday executed a man accused of involvement in a deadly attack on security forces during nationwide protests in 2022, the judiciary’s official news agency reported.

Mizan Online identified the man as Mehran Bahramian, who reportedly opened fire on a security vehicle during the unrest, killing one officer and wounding others in December 2022, in Semirom county, Isfahan province. It added that Iran’s Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence.

The execution marked the 12th known case of a person put to death in connection with the 2022 protests, according to rights monitors. The demonstrations erupted after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody following her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code.

In June, Iran executed Abbas Korkouri, who was convicted of shooting and killing seven people during the protests.

Human rights monitors say such executions are part of a broader campaign to silence dissent, and there is international concern over these executions being conducted without evidence behind closed doors.

According to U.N. figures, Iran carried out nearly 1,000 executions in 2024, one of the highest rates in the world.

Amnesty International, which campaigns against the death penalty, has warned that Iran “may execute other individuals on death row for politically motivated charges.”

In a statement after two men were hanged in secret in July, Amnesty said: “Their executions highlight the authorities’ ruthless use of the death penalty as a tool of political repression in times of national crisis to crush dissent and spread fear among the population.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The forgotten impact': Helping victims of financial fraud deal with emotional distress

In several past Speakers Corner reports, we’ve brought you multiple stories involving victims of financial fraud, and while losing money is hard enough, sometimes the emotional toll can be even more...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Police identify woman who died from injuries sustained near High Park

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman near High Park late Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Glenlake and High Park Avenues just before 6 p.m. after an...

2h ago

2 injured in fiery car crash in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke that saw one car erupt into a fireball, sending two people to hospital. Investigators say the crash occurred around midnight...

4h ago

Former Canadiens star goaltender, MP Ken Dryden dies of cancer at age 78

MONTREAL — Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame goaltender whose long resume in and out of hockey included six Stanley Cup victories and helping backstop Canada's generation-defining victory at the 1972 Summit...

1h ago

Top Stories

'The forgotten impact': Helping victims of financial fraud deal with emotional distress

In several past Speakers Corner reports, we’ve brought you multiple stories involving victims of financial fraud, and while losing money is hard enough, sometimes the emotional toll can be even more...

SPEAKERS CORNER

1h ago

Police identify woman who died from injuries sustained near High Park

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman near High Park late Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Glenlake and High Park Avenues just before 6 p.m. after an...

2h ago

2 injured in fiery car crash in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke that saw one car erupt into a fireball, sending two people to hospital. Investigators say the crash occurred around midnight...

4h ago

Former Canadiens star goaltender, MP Ken Dryden dies of cancer at age 78

MONTREAL — Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame goaltender whose long resume in and out of hockey included six Stanley Cup victories and helping backstop Canada's generation-defining victory at the 1972 Summit...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:22
GTA family frustrated by release of 12-year-old charged with attempted murder

A 12-year-old boy who was already out on bail when he allegedly shot a man, has been released again despite being charged with attempted murder. Brandon Choghri speaks with the victim's family, who are outraged the suspect is free once again.

21h ago

2:40
Another delay: Metrolinx now aiming for October opening for Eglinton LRT

The CEO of Metrolinx says they are at the finish line, running some of the final tests before the Eglinton Crosstown LRT can open. But as Tina Yazdani reports, he couldn't promise it would open by next month, or even the end of the year.

21h ago

2:33
Two Quebecers killed in Lisbon funicular crash

We now know the identity of the two Canadians who died earlier this week in a cable car crash in Portugal. Rhianne Campbell with how the pair are being honoured and remembered.

22h ago

0:32
Two Quebecers confirmed to have been killed in Lisbon funicular derailment

The Quebec government have confirmed the identity of the two Canadians who were killed in the Lisbon funicular derailment as André Bergeron and Blandine Daux.

2:00
Charli XCX, Ryan Reynolds and more kick off TIFF opening night red carpet

Pop singer Charli XCX and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds were among the stars kicking off the TIFF red carpet on opening night of the multi-day film festival.

More Videos