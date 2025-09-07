Catherine O’Hara, Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to be feted at TIFF Tribute Awards

Catherine O’Hara attends the première of "The Wild Robot" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted September 7, 2025 10:23 am.

Last Updated September 7, 2025 10:32 am.

TORONTO — Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and actors Jodie Foster and Catherine O’Hara are among the names being honoured tonight at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Tribute Awards.

The annual gala fundraiser has selected Del Toro for the TIFF Ebert Director Award in celebration of his decades-long career that includes an Academy Award win for “The Shape of the Water.”

Del Toro is at the festival to promote his new Netflix film “Frankenstein.”

Foster is being recognized for her work paving the way for women in film with the Share Her Journey Award.

She is celebrated for roles in films such as 2023’s biographical sports drama “Nyad” and 1991 psychological horror “The Silence of the Lambs,” which both received Oscar recognition.

O’Hara will be toasted as the winner of the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award.

The Canadian-born actress is known for iconic comedic characters in “Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone,” and “Schitt’s Creek.” Earlier this year she received an Emmy nomination for a supporting role in Seth Rogen’s TV series “The Studio.”

Other honourees include Channing Tatum, who gets the Tribute Performer Award; Idris Elba, who will receive the Tribute Award in Impact Media; and “Squid Game” star Lee Byung-hun as the Special Tribute Award recipient.

The awards are being held at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, with proceeds supporting the festival’s talent development and visionary artists.

