Toronto Tempo select Kiki Rice sixth overall in 2026 WNBA Draft

UCLA guard Kiki Rice poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected sixth overall by the Toronto Tempo in the first round of the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 13, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 13, 2026 8:17 pm.

The Toronto Tempo’s first-ever WNBA Draft selection has been made.

UCLA’s Kiki Rice was taken sixth overall by Canada’s new WNBA franchise in the 2026 Draft on Monday.

The senior guard averaged 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals through 38 games and played a key role for the Bruins en route to a national title. She also shot career-bests across the board at 49 per cent from the field, 38.5 per cent from beyond the arc and 90.2 per cent at the foul line this season.

Rice was the third consecutive UCLA player selected on Monday behind Lauren Betts (Washington Mystics) and Gabriela Jaquez (Chicago Sky).

The 22-year-old brings a decorated resume to the Tempo that includes a 2025-26 All-American selection, two All-Big Ten nods, 2025-26 Big Ten All-Defence and 2025-26 Big Ten tournament MVP.

Rice joins a Toronto roster still in its infancy stages, yet one that appears chock-full of dynamic guard talent. The Tempo added veteran guards Marina Mabrey and Julie Allemand through the expansion draft and then signed Brittney Sykes via free agency.

Toronto still has three picks to make on Monday with two second-round selections (Nos. 22 and 26) and a third-rounder (No. 36).

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