Driver sent to hospital after crashing into traffic pole and flipping vehicle on its side

A driver was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after they crashed into a traffic pole and flipped their vehicle on its side, authorities say.

According to Toronto police, the collision happened near Lakeshore Boulevard and Don Valley Parkway just before 9:45 p.m.

The traffic pole was knocked down and the adult male driver was trapped inside their vehicle.

Emergency crews were able to free the man from the car and transferred him to a local hospital where he was treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were released.