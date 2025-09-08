Brampton track star jumps back into competition after injury battles

Brampton's Brian Obonna overcomes injuries to return to Triple Jump competition.

By Mike Leach

Posted September 8, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated September 6, 2025 1:54 pm.

For Brian Obonna the struggle to stay on track in the Triple Jump over the past three years has been a challenge.

The 28 year-old has gone down a long road of recovery from ankle and achilles injuries. The journey back culminating in a 4th place finish in Ottawa at Nationals in August.

Obonna is not only jumping to new heights, he’s also balancing busy careers as an actor and clothing business owner.

Brian Obonna – Track and Field

Brian Obonna – Track and Field

