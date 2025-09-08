A by-election campaign is underway to replace former Scarborough-Rouge Park Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Ward 25.

Election day will be held on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those who can’t make it on election day will also have the option to vote at advance polling locations on Sept. 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail was Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m. If you did manage to sign up, Toronto Elections will mail you a voting package starting Sept, 8, and it must be returned by Tuesday, Sept. 23 at noon.

Mail-in voting packages include:

A declaration form that must be signed for your vote to count

An official ballot

A white ballot secrecy envelope

A yellow return envelope with pre-paid postage

The packages can be sent to Toronto Elections via Canada Post or they can be delivered by hand to a secure mail-in voting yellow drop box.

There will be two drop boxes in Ward 25, and they will be available starting Sept. 15 until noon on Sept. 23.

“Applicants are responsible for tracking their vote by mail package using the confirmation code that will be provided during the application process,” officials wrote in a statement.

“In the event of a Canada Post service disruption, there are contingency plans in place for voters who have applied to vote by mail,” they added.

A total of 20 candidates have been certified to run in the upcoming by-election. The winner will replace former councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who was elected as the Liberal MP for Ajax earlier this year.