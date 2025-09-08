Scarborough-Rouge Park voters will head to the polls for Ward 25 by-election later this month

Stock photo of a "vote here" sign outside an advanced polling station. (Charlene Close/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 8, 2025 2:48 pm.

A by-election campaign is underway to replace former Scarborough-Rouge Park Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Ward 25.

Election day will be held on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Those who can’t make it on election day will also have the option to vote at advance polling locations on Sept. 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail was Sept. 4 at 4:30 p.m. If you did manage to sign up, Toronto Elections will mail you a voting package starting Sept, 8, and it must be returned by Tuesday, Sept. 23 at noon.

Mail-in voting packages include:

  • A declaration form that must be signed for your vote to count
  • An official ballot
  • A white ballot secrecy envelope
  • A yellow return envelope with pre-paid postage

The packages can be sent to Toronto Elections via Canada Post or they can be delivered by hand to a secure mail-in voting yellow drop box.

There will be two drop boxes in Ward 25, and they will be available starting Sept. 15 until noon on Sept. 23.

“Applicants are responsible for tracking their vote by mail package using the confirmation code that will be provided during the application process,” officials wrote in a statement.

“In the event of a Canada Post service disruption, there are contingency plans in place for voters who have applied to vote by mail,” they added.

A total of 20 candidates have been certified to run in the upcoming by-election. The winner will replace former councillor Jennifer McKelvie, who was elected as the Liberal MP for Ajax earlier this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Private Mississauga college fighting to stay open

A year ago, the halls of Biztech College, located inside a large Mississauga office complex were buzzing with student activity enrolled in various programs. Today, classrooms and training labs are largely...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Something ain't right': Streamer captures WestJet plane hard landing in St. Maarten

A St. Maarten-based live streamer and ex-airplane mechanic says he's never witnessed something as disruptive as the hard landing of a WestJet plane that shut down the runway at the Caribbean island's iconic...

40m ago

Ontario education minister taking aim at school board chair, eyes axing trustee role

The supervisors appointed by Ontario’s education minister to take control of several school boards are poring over the expenses of trustees and some are finding what the minister describes as questionable...

1m ago

Suspect arrested after reports of armed man prompted shelter in place in Niagara Region

Niagara Regional Police say a suspected armed man who was on the loose Monday morning has been arrested, ending a brief shelter in place request. Niagara police first issued a public alert just after...

4h ago

Top Stories

Private Mississauga college fighting to stay open

A year ago, the halls of Biztech College, located inside a large Mississauga office complex were buzzing with student activity enrolled in various programs. Today, classrooms and training labs are largely...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

'Something ain't right': Streamer captures WestJet plane hard landing in St. Maarten

A St. Maarten-based live streamer and ex-airplane mechanic says he's never witnessed something as disruptive as the hard landing of a WestJet plane that shut down the runway at the Caribbean island's iconic...

40m ago

Ontario education minister taking aim at school board chair, eyes axing trustee role

The supervisors appointed by Ontario’s education minister to take control of several school boards are poring over the expenses of trustees and some are finding what the minister describes as questionable...

1m ago

Suspect arrested after reports of armed man prompted shelter in place in Niagara Region

Niagara Regional Police say a suspected armed man who was on the loose Monday morning has been arrested, ending a brief shelter in place request. Niagara police first issued a public alert just after...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Private Mississauga college fighting penalties from Ontario government

The president of a private college, Speakers Corner has reported on before, is speaking out after being ordered to reimburse tuition for students enrolled in a program that lost accreditation.

2h ago

0:34
WestJet flight experiences 'hard landing,' leaving a trail of smoke

A WestJet flight from Toronto experienced a 'hard landing' when arriving in St. Maarten as footage shows the plane hitting the runaway leaving a trail of smoke behind.

5h ago

2:21
Russia launches largest air strike of the war onto Kyiv

Russia sent more than 800 missiles and drones to Ukraine Sunday, killing 3 people and striking a government building. Karling Donoghue details the attack and the condemnation from Ukrainian officials.

12h ago

2:54
Yemen's Houthis renew strikes on Israel as Israeli troops continue to pound Gaza City

Yemen's Houthi militants are claiming responsibility for a strike on Israel's Ramon airport that injured two people. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza City.

12h ago

2:33
Parkside drive speed camera cut down for a 7th time

Rhianne Campbell spoke with residents who say they are frustrated with the city's lack of action on the Parkside drive redesign project.

21h ago

More Videos