4 suspects sought in early morning home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for at least four suspects following an early morning home invasion in Vaughan.

Security footage shows four suspects forcing their way into a home using an axe and an extendable baton in the Timber Creek Boulevard and Major Mackenzie Drive West area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspects did not manage to get away with any belongings and fled the scene in a black SUV.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident.

The first suspect is described as male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black mask. He was also seen carrying an axe.

The second suspect is described as male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, a black mask and black and white gloves.

The third suspect is described as male and was last seen in a grey and navy hoodie, navy pants with a white stripe down each side, a white mask, black gloves and white shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves. He was also seen carrying an expandable baton.

The incident comes just 10 days after a pair of separate home invasions in the Major Mackenzie Drive and Highway 27 area, one of which resulted in the death of 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

Police have not said if those incidents are connected.