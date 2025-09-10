4 suspects sought in early morning home invasion in Vaughan

Security photos of four suspects wanted in a home invasion in Vaughan on Sept. 10, 2025. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 10, 2025 6:56 pm.

Police in York Region are searching for at least four suspects following an early morning home invasion in Vaughan.

Security footage shows four suspects forcing their way into a home using an axe and an extendable baton in the Timber Creek Boulevard and Major Mackenzie Drive West area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspects did not manage to get away with any belongings and fled the scene in a black SUV.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident.

The first suspect is described as male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a black mask. He was also seen carrying an axe.

The second suspect is described as male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, a black mask and black and white gloves.

The third suspect is described as male and was last seen in a grey and navy hoodie, navy pants with a white stripe down each side, a white mask, black gloves and white shoes.

The fourth suspect is described as male and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes, and white gloves. He was also seen carrying an expandable baton.

The incident comes just 10 days after a pair of separate home invasions in the Major Mackenzie Drive and Highway 27 area, one of which resulted in the death of 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi.

Police have not said if those incidents are connected.

