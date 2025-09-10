‘Degrassi’ co-creator Linda Schuyler sues to halt documentary premiere at TIFF

TORONTO — The co-creator of “Degrassi” has gone to court in hopes of halting Saturday’s premiere of documentary about the hit TV franchise at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Linda Schuyler is suing the producers of “Degrassi: Whatever It Takes,” alleging that “defamatory statements and innuendo” in the film lead viewers to believe she created an “empire” that profited at the expense of the show’s young actors.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in an Ontario court. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The suit names Toronto film and TV production company WildBrain, owner of the “Degrassi” franchise, as well as production house Peacock Alley Entertainment as defendants.

The documentary quotes cast members from the show’s early years who say they were not paid much, one of them estimating it amounted to $50 a day.

Schuyler disputes this in the suit, saying they received a “generous compensation package” that was much higher than $50 a day and more than union rates at the time.

The documentary’s co-producers Wildbrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment did not immediately provide comment.

Representatives for TIFF also did not immediately respond.

— with files from Nicole Thompson in Toronto.

David Friend, The Canadian Press