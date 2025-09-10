‘Degrassi’ co-creator Linda Schuyler sues to halt documentary premiere at TIFF

Degrassi creators Linda Schuyler, left, and Stephen Stohn, right, pose with their star at Canada's Walk of Fame's 25th Anniversary gala in Toronto, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 2:00 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 2:15 pm.

TORONTO — The co-creator of “Degrassi” has gone to court in hopes of halting Saturday’s premiere of documentary about the hit TV franchise at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Linda Schuyler is suing the producers of “Degrassi: Whatever It Takes,” alleging that “defamatory statements and innuendo” in the film lead viewers to believe she created an “empire” that profited at the expense of the show’s young actors.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in an Ontario court. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The suit names Toronto film and TV production company WildBrain, owner of the “Degrassi” franchise, as well as production house Peacock Alley Entertainment as defendants.

The documentary quotes cast members from the show’s early years who say they were not paid much, one of them estimating it amounted to $50 a day.

Schuyler disputes this in the suit, saying they received a “generous compensation package” that was much higher than $50 a day and more than union rates at the time.

The documentary’s co-producers Wildbrain and Peacock Alley Entertainment did not immediately provide comment.

Representatives for TIFF also did not immediately respond.

— with files from Nicole Thompson in Toronto.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said. “We are confirming that he was...

3m ago

Youth charged in shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, other suspects wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a teenager in the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month. Roy...

27m ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog. Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself...

47m ago

Vancouver festival attack suspect faces 31 more charges as he is ruled fit for trial

A B.C. judge has ruled Wednesday that the suspect in Vancouver’s Lapu-Lapu Day festival attack that killed 11 people is fit to stand trial.

16m ago

