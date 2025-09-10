Second teen arrested in daytime shooting that injured 2 people outside west end high school

A 17-year-old male is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a daytime shooting earlier this month near a high school in the city’s west end that left two people injured.

Investigators say just before noon on September 3, officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area following reports that two groups were exchanging gunfire with each other directly in front of York Memorial Collegiate Institute.

A 31-year-old woman, who was driving through the area, was struck by gunfire, and a 17-year-old male also sustained a gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen who was initially treated as a victim was later charged with nine offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, failing to comply with probation and various firearm charges.

On September 9, police arrested a second teen and charged them with attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two other firearms-related offences.

Under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the two teens cannot be released.