Toronto mayor directs TTC to find savings to help with budgetary shortfall

With the TTC facing a budgetary shortfall of $36.5 million, Mayor Olivia Chow says she wants the system to be 'lean' before the city will consider funding requests. The mayor has ruled out a fare increase in the next year.

By Alan Carter

Posted September 11, 2025 9:35 pm.

Toronto’s transit system is facing a difficult reality – it doesn’t have the money to keep service levels where they are presently.

During an event at the Hillcrest TTC complex to kick off a United Way campaign, Mayor Olivia Chow had some pointed words about how to pay for TTC operations, stressing it won’t be through a fare increase.

Transit commissioners heard this past week that the system has a budgetary shortfall of $36.5 million, partly due to lower ridership. With a mayoral election in 2026, Mayor Chow reached out to current and potential transit riders.

“We are counting on more riders coming in because I believe that as we increase service, as we make the TTC more reliable, people will say that is the better way,” explained Chow.

But bringing in more riders comes with a cost. For example, there is widespread support behind a monthly fare cap, meaning after a certain number of taps per month, rides would then be free. TTC staff say it would increase ridership, but would cost between $10 and $35 million.  

The mayor says she wants the TTC to demonstrate that they are “lean and mean” and as efficient as they can be before she looks at what the TTC wants.

“Every organization looks at itself in terms of what they do, how they do it. If you look at it from a budget perspective, there were $17 million, just under $20 million of efficiencies delivered, so we look at ourselves constantly,” said new TTC CEO Mandeep Lali.

The TTC received more than $5 billion in new capital funding commitments from all three levels of government, but that still begs the question: do commissioners think that money is being spent wisely?

“There is always an opportunity to take a closer look at the way the TTC is operating, also making sure that our operations are as lean and efficient as possible,” said Coun. Ausma Malik.

One of the potential bright spots for TTC ridership numbers is more return-to-work mandates. Some private sector companies, including several Canadian banks, have announced that employees will be required to spend more time at the office and beginning in January, provincial civil servants are expected to be in the office five days a week, which will mean more people on subways, streetcars and buses.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

1h ago

How the Youth Criminal Justice Act could impact Jahvai Roy murder suspect

In the wake of Toronto police charging a teenager with first-degree murder in the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, questions are being raised about the sentence he could receive if convicted....

2h ago

Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing...

2h ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

1h ago

Top Stories

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

1h ago

How the Youth Criminal Justice Act could impact Jahvai Roy murder suspect

In the wake of Toronto police charging a teenager with first-degree murder in the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, questions are being raised about the sentence he could receive if convicted....

2h ago

Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing...

2h ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

6h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

10h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

12h ago

1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.

14h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos