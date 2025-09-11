Toronto mayor directs TTC to find savings to help with budgetary shortfall

Toronto’s transit system is facing a difficult reality – it doesn’t have the money to keep service levels where they are presently.

During an event at the Hillcrest TTC complex to kick off a United Way campaign, Mayor Olivia Chow had some pointed words about how to pay for TTC operations, stressing it won’t be through a fare increase.

Transit commissioners heard this past week that the system has a budgetary shortfall of $36.5 million, partly due to lower ridership. With a mayoral election in 2026, Mayor Chow reached out to current and potential transit riders.

“We are counting on more riders coming in because I believe that as we increase service, as we make the TTC more reliable, people will say that is the better way,” explained Chow.

But bringing in more riders comes with a cost. For example, there is widespread support behind a monthly fare cap, meaning after a certain number of taps per month, rides would then be free. TTC staff say it would increase ridership, but would cost between $10 and $35 million.

The mayor says she wants the TTC to demonstrate that they are “lean and mean” and as efficient as they can be before she looks at what the TTC wants.

“Every organization looks at itself in terms of what they do, how they do it. If you look at it from a budget perspective, there were $17 million, just under $20 million of efficiencies delivered, so we look at ourselves constantly,” said new TTC CEO Mandeep Lali.

The TTC received more than $5 billion in new capital funding commitments from all three levels of government, but that still begs the question: do commissioners think that money is being spent wisely?

“There is always an opportunity to take a closer look at the way the TTC is operating, also making sure that our operations are as lean and efficient as possible,” said Coun. Ausma Malik.

One of the potential bright spots for TTC ridership numbers is more return-to-work mandates. Some private sector companies, including several Canadian banks, have announced that employees will be required to spend more time at the office and beginning in January, provincial civil servants are expected to be in the office five days a week, which will mean more people on subways, streetcars and buses.