Beloved Toronto volunteer who built ‘Rudy’s Garden’ celebrates 100th birthday

Rudy's Garden is seen in the Toronto neighbourhood of Black Creek. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 11, 2025 5:53 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 5:54 pm.

In the Toronto neighbourhood of Black Creek, long-time gardener and volunteer Rudy Riske has developed a dedicated fanbase who have been cheering him as he has worked for decades to transform a hidden piece of public property.

After years of quiet dedication, residents came together on Thursday to mark Riske’s 100th birthday and to celebrate his years of hard work.

“He is basically everybody’s hero … passionate and a human, beautiful human being that contributes to the community,” event organizer Peter Wolfl said.

Riske, a retired construction worker, settled in the Black Creek neighbourhood more than six decades ago after immigrating to Canada. In the years since, he has become something of a local icon.

“When I am working there and people walk by and it’s close to York University … they want to always take my picture, and my picture’s now all over the world in every country,” Riske said with a chuckle.

The garden space is located just off the Huron-Wendat trail in the hydro corridor east of Tobermory Drive and north of Finch Avenue West. He said the spot used to be an overgrown swamp area, and he gradually began thinning out the area so bluebell flowers could flourish. In the three decades since, the scope of his hobby area tripled in size.

“Once I started, I got bitten by the bug,” Riske said.

“I went there every day for 30 years, all summer long. Every day I went twice.”

It was years of painstaking work for the senior resident. He has regularly cleared weeds, brought soil from his home in a wheelbarrow, planted flowers and built multiple levels for plants. Most of the work was done with his own two hands.

When CityNews visited Riske in August 2020 before his 94th birthday, he rode his bike to perform maintenance and to water the plants by getting water out of the creek with a bucket.

Related:

“I felt so satisfied that I have finally found something else to do for like a full-time job,” Riske said.

Margaret Riske, Rudy’s wife of 78 years, said she is still stunned by his passion.

“He is always helpful to everybody … I always say, ‘I can’t believe what you did,'” she said.

“I hope we have a few years left.”

That sense of admiration is one that’s shared by others.

“It’s just such a beautiful reminder that good people are still here, good things are still happening, and it’s just been amazing,” friend and neighbour Sasha Howell said.

Meanwhile, Riske’s supporters are rallying to ensure the garden and his legacy will be preserved well into the future.

They said they’re looking for volunteers to help maintain the lush space. They’re also looking for sponsorships to help make physical improvements to the area.

To learn more about how to help with the community effort, click here.

For now, Rudy shared his hopes going forward.

“I don’t feel like winding down at all. If I keep living, I’ll go on as much as I can,” he said.

“My fellow neighbours, I want them to take care of nature, of our land, and see that it doesn’t get run down.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon...

3h ago

While Ford rails against them, Brampton touts success of speed camera program

On the streets of Toronto, they're being cut down left and right. At Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford has openly stated he's "dead against" them and may take action to have them permanently removed. But...

3h ago

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's Utah university campus killing

OREM, Utah (AP) — The shooter who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk and then vanished off a roof and into the woods remained at large more than 24 hours later Thursday as federal investigators...

1h ago

2 suspects facing charges in alleged carjacking that escalated to home invasion in Bowmanville

Two suspect have been charged after an alleged carjacking escalated into a home invasion in Bowmanville on Wednesday. Durham police were called to a home in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road...

2h ago

Top Stories

Sources: NHL suspends players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial until Dec. 1

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed that the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial will be suspended until Dec. 1, although they will have the opportunity to sign with NHL teams as soon...

3h ago

While Ford rails against them, Brampton touts success of speed camera program

On the streets of Toronto, they're being cut down left and right. At Queen's Park, Premier Doug Ford has openly stated he's "dead against" them and may take action to have them permanently removed. But...

3h ago

FBI releases photos of person of interest in Charlie Kirk's Utah university campus killing

OREM, Utah (AP) — The shooter who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk and then vanished off a roof and into the woods remained at large more than 24 hours later Thursday as federal investigators...

1h ago

2 suspects facing charges in alleged carjacking that escalated to home invasion in Bowmanville

Two suspect have been charged after an alleged carjacking escalated into a home invasion in Bowmanville on Wednesday. Durham police were called to a home in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

3h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

8h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:47
Liberal caucus meets in Edmonton

Ahead of the House of Commons' return from summer recess, Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Edmonton trying to get his caucus on board with his legislative agenda. Glen McGregor reports.

22h ago

3:03
YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

CityNews has learned one of Ontario’s largest Catholic school boards has spent almost $208,000 on internal disputes between trustees. Tina Yazdani has the details.
More Videos