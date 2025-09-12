Canada summoned Russian ambassador after Polish drone incursion

Ottawa summoned Russia’s ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, over the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

CityNews has confirmed that Global Affairs Canada reprimanded Stepanov on Wednesday.

Multiple Russian drones entered Polish territory between Tuesday and Wednesday, and NATO allies shot down some of the devices, though Ottawa has not said whether Canada was among those taking down the drones.

Russia and its close associate Belarus have suggested the incursions may have been a mistake caused by network jamming, but NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says it was still a reckless act, regardless of intent.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she spoke with Rutte this morning and said Canada is willing to help however it can with a new operation aimed at shoring up defences along the alliance’s eastern flank.

Carleton University professor Stephen Saideman says Canada has already beefed up its contribution to NATO in the region, and the alliance and Poland are likely still identifying gaps Ottawa could help fill.