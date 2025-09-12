Canada summoned Russian ambassador after Polish drone incursion

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and Minister of National Defence David McGuinty respond to questions about Russia's drone attack on Poland, at the Liberal caucus meeting in Edmonton on Wednesday September 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2025 4:45 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 5:28 pm.

Ottawa summoned Russia’s ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, over the incursion of Russian drones into Poland.

CityNews has confirmed that Global Affairs Canada reprimanded Stepanov on Wednesday.

Multiple Russian drones entered Polish territory between Tuesday and Wednesday, and NATO allies shot down some of the devices, though Ottawa has not said whether Canada was among those taking down the drones.

Russia and its close associate Belarus have suggested the incursions may have been a mistake caused by network jamming, but NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says it was still a reckless act, regardless of intent.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she spoke with Rutte this morning and said Canada is willing to help however it can with a new operation aimed at shoring up defences along the alliance’s eastern flank.

Carleton University professor Stephen Saideman says Canada has already beefed up its contribution to NATO in the region, and the alliance and Poland are likely still identifying gaps Ottawa could help fill.

