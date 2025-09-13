‘High risk’ offender sought after cutting off monitoring device

A photo of Jonathan Shane Beaver is seen. HPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 13, 2025 4:05 pm.

Police in Hamilton are searching for a man considered a “high risk” to the public after he failed to comply with a release order.

Investigators say just after 11 p.m. Friday night, they received a report from a monitoring service that Jonathan Shane Beaver had tampered with his GPS ankle monitor.

Beaver was on a release order following a January 29, 2025, incident in York Region in which he was charged with break and enter, disguise with intent, and several firearms-related offences.

Police say Beaver was already in breach of his curfew and radius conditions when he removed his monitoring device. He’s now facing two additional charges of failing to comply with his release order.

Police say Beaver was last seen in the area of Hatt Street and Sydenham Drive in Dundas, Ont. He also has ties to Hamilton, Brantford, Waterloo, York and Niagara regions.

Investigators say Beaver is a “high risk” to the public, and if he is spotted, people are asked not to approach him but call police immediately.

