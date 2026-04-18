FIFA releases thousands of Toronto hotel rooms ahead of World Cup

With less than 60 days until the World Cup kicks off in Toronto, several hotels in the city are now adjusting their bookings after FIFA released thousands of room reservations.

By Alessandra Carneiro

Posted April 18, 2026 12:09 pm.

With less than two months until the World Cup kicks off in Toronto, several hotels in the city are now adjusting their bookings after FIFA released thousands of room reservations.

At Hotel X, just steps from Toronto Stadium, which will play host to Canada’s first match, marketing director Matt Black says staff were recently notified about the release of thousands of rooms booked between June 11 and July 2nd, rooms that were part of the contract signed with FIFA back in 2017.

“We were surprised that it went down,” explained Black.

“Typically, what would happen is they would put out what their estimated block is, and then they would be taking in all of the inquiries, and they would be the ones facilitating the actual reservations.”

As for why thousands of rooms were released so close to the games, FIFA says it’s part of its process, adding that rooms were set aside for FIFA staff, media organizations, and tournament stakeholders with the organization adjusting inventory as it finalized its numbers.

The situation is not just affecting Toronto hotels. Vancouver is also seeing an impact with roughly 15,000 hotel nights released by FIFA, according to the B.C. Hotel Association. 

Economists say the move could make room for European visitors who they say seem more inclined to visit Canada than our neighbours to the south.

“Things like the Greenland showdown has soured Europeans to travel to the United States, and there were calls by some in the soccer industry to boycott the World Cup games in the United States,” said Kiefer Van Mulligen, an economist at Signal49 Research. “So if you are a European fan and you are keen on attending the World Cup and you felt this way, then potentially this would incentivize you to visit Canada or Mexico instead.”

It is something Destination Ontario staff have also been tracking with longer visits, helping fill the FIFA-sized gaps in hotel bookings.

“When someone comes to visit, how long will they actually stay? So the interesting thing with European visitors or visitors overseas is that they are going to stay for a lot longer. We saw some recent research from Destination Ontario that showed that they will be here for a minimum of five nights,” said Kelly Jackson, vice-president of Destination Ontario.

The good news for some is that those previously reserved rooms have now been re-released to the public, and anyone who was hoping to book a stay in the downtown core and cash in on all the action might still have a chance to do so.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is shown outside Toronto City Hall at Nathan Phillips Square. CITY OF TORONTO/HO
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'A generational loss': Malton family loses over $100K in gold in brazen daytime robbery

What was meant to be a week of celebration marking one of the most important cultural holidays of the year for a Malton family turned into a nightmare when thieves broke into their home in the middle...

2h ago

Gas prices set to fall dramatically over next several days

The roller-coaster ride at the gas pumps is set to continue this weekend, with prices set to drop dramatically over the next several days. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to drop seven...

3h ago

Suspect images released in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a transit bus earlier in the week. Investigators say on April 13, a man...

4h ago

Kenneth Law to plead guilty to some counts, Crown to withdraw murder charges: lawyer

The lawyer for Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used it to take their own lives, says murder charges will be withdrawn against his client and...

1h ago

Top Stories

'A generational loss': Malton family loses over $100K in gold in brazen daytime robbery

What was meant to be a week of celebration marking one of the most important cultural holidays of the year for a Malton family turned into a nightmare when thieves broke into their home in the middle...

2h ago

Gas prices set to fall dramatically over next several days

The roller-coaster ride at the gas pumps is set to continue this weekend, with prices set to drop dramatically over the next several days. En-Pro tells CityNews that prices are expected to drop seven...

3h ago

Suspect images released in alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

Toronto police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault aboard a transit bus earlier in the week. Investigators say on April 13, a man...

4h ago

Kenneth Law to plead guilty to some counts, Crown to withdraw murder charges: lawyer

The lawyer for Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances online to people who later used it to take their own lives, says murder charges will be withdrawn against his client and...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Air Canada suspends some flights to New York amid rising fuel costs

Air Canada announced it will be temporarily suspending flights from Toronto and Montreal to New York's JFK airport between June and October over rising fuel costs.

21h ago

2:09
Canada joins virtual call with world leader on Strait of Hormuz

Prime Minister Mark Carney joined a virtual call with world leaders to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions in the Middle East remain uncertain despite a temporary ceasefire.

April 17, 2026 1:10 pm EST EST

1:33
Luxury car crashes near Casa Loma, one person arrested

A late‑night crash involving a high‑end sports car sent two people to the hospital and led to an impaired driving arrest near Casa Loma.

April 17, 2026 10:39 am EST EST

3:40
Ford government purchased $28.9M private jet for premier

The Ontario government has confirmed it has purchased a used Challenger 650 jet to support the premier’s travel across the province, Canada, and the United States.

April 17, 2026 12:06 pm EST EST

6:58
‘You can choose to live’: CityNews’ Cynthia Mulligan on finding strength during her cancer journey

As April marks Cancer Awareness Month, CityNews chief correspondent and anchor Cynthia Mulligan shares her journey throughout her treatment and finding strength from her family.

April 17, 2026 11:31 am EST EST

More Videos