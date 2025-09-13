Multiple people arrested at competing immigration rallies in Toronto

Multiple people were arrested at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon where competing immigration rallies were taking place.

Toronto police first alerted the public at 12:40 p.m. of a man who was arrested for assault at one of the demonstrations.

Less than 30 minutes later, police released a second update announcing additional arrests.

Authorities have not released any additional details.

Organizers with the nationalist “Canada First” movement heavily promoted a planned demonstration at the park on Sept. 13, which they say is about “raising awareness of the real impacts of illegal immigration and undocumented workers in Canada.”

Their remarks were made in response to University-Rosedale Councillor Dianne Saxe who said she was disturbed by the event and categorized it as a “hate demonstration.”

“Many constituents have written to my office expressing similar concern,” Saxe wrote in a press release issued last month. “This rally does not represent what we stand for as a city or as Canadians.”

The councillor said she escalated the issue with City staff to ensure “all appropriate response protocols are in place,” with on-site staff to help monitor the situation.

Saxe said she also notified the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Division to ensure public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.