Multiple people arrested at competing immigration rallies in Toronto

A Toronto Police Service logo is seen outside headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 13, 2025 1:54 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2025 2:27 pm.

Multiple people were arrested at Christie Pits Park on Saturday afternoon where competing immigration rallies were taking place.

Toronto police first alerted the public at 12:40 p.m. of a man who was arrested for assault at one of the demonstrations.

Less than 30 minutes later, police released a second update announcing additional arrests.

Authorities have not released any additional details.

Organizers with the nationalist “Canada First” movement heavily promoted a planned demonstration at the park on Sept. 13, which they say is about “raising awareness of the real impacts of illegal immigration and undocumented workers in Canada.”

Their remarks were made in response to University-Rosedale Councillor Dianne Saxe who said she was disturbed by the event and categorized it as a “hate demonstration.”

“Many constituents have written to my office expressing similar concern,” Saxe wrote in a press release issued last month. “This rally does not represent what we stand for as a city or as Canadians.”

The councillor said she escalated the issue with City staff to ensure “all appropriate response protocols are in place,” with on-site staff to help monitor the situation.

Saxe said she also notified the Toronto Police Service Hate Crime Division to ensure public safety.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.

Toronto teacher in hot water for allegedly showing students video of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Staff at a Scarborough primary school found themselves in hot water this week after a graphic video was allegedly shown to students depicting the violent assassination of prominent right-wing provocateur,...

4h ago

TIFF 2025: Photos from the red carpet

The Toronto International Film Festival is underway and dozens of A-list celebrities have come to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. The festival is celebrating its fiftieth edition...

2h ago

Hwy. 401 reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker trailer forced the closure of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Avenue Road late Friday night. Provincial police say the incident occurred...

3h ago

Fentanyl, crack and stolen liquor seized from Eglinton West business

A 54-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged in connection with a lengthy drug trafficking investigation that police have designated as “Project Fade.” Authorities say the suspect...

1h ago

Top Stories

2:54
Trustees scrutinize education minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

Tina Yazdani reports, trustees say it is Education Minister Paul Calandra using poor judgement when it comes to public funds, highlighting questionable expenses that could be spent in classrooms.

20h ago

3:35
'It's their store now': Midtown Farm Boy employees say there's a mouse infestation

Two Farm Boy employees are speaking out about the conditions of their store at 2149 Yonge Street after it failed a DineSafe inspection and temporarily closed earlier this week. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

7:08
Ont. Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie 'confident' ahead of leadership vote

Leader of the Ontario Liberal party Bonnie Crombie says she's 'confident' heading into group's annual meeting as she faces a leadership vote.
0:46
Canada Post union calls out postal service on negotiations: 'When will it end?'

The union representing Canada Post workers is calling on the crown corporation to return to the bargaining table after nearly two years of turbulent postal service.

3:04
Toronto residents who pay for front yard parking complain about unfair enforcement

People who live on a Toronto street and pay for the ability to park vehicles on front yard pads reached out to Speakers Corner. They say the City is not enforcing the rules. Pat Taney reports.
