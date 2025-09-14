Bonnie Crombie to resign as Ontario Liberal Party leader

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is seen speaking on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 14, 2025 4:56 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 5:35 pm.

Bonnie Crombie is resigning as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

The resignation notice comes just hours after Crombie initially said she planned to stay on as leader, adding that a leadership race right now would do more harm than good for the party.

Delegates at the Ontario Liberal AGM this weekend voted on whether to hold a new leadership race and 57 per cent voted no.

It was more than the hair over the 50 per cent required by the Ontario Liberal constitution for Crombie to stay on as leader, but some party members had been calling for her to step down if she received less than 66 per cent.

“Even though I received a majority of support from the delegates, I believe it is the best
decision for the Ontario Liberal Party to facilitate an orderly transition towards a leadership
vote,” said Crombie in a media release on Sunday afternoon.

Crombie will stay on as leader until the party chooses her successor.

“This is more important than ego. This is more important than ambition. This is about the
very thing that unites us all,” said Crombie.

In a post on social media, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, thanked Crombie for her “her many years of public service as an MP, mayor and leader of the Ontario Liberal Party,”

-With files from the Canadian Press

