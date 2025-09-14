‘The Road Between Us’ Oct. 7 film wins TIFF documentary People’s Choice Award

Director Barry Avrich arrives on the red carpet for “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 14, 2025 10:33 am.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 11:32 am.

TORONTO — A controversial documentary about a retired Israeli general’s rescue mission on Oct. 7 has won the People’s Choice Award for best documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue,” directed by Barry Avrich, drew competing pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protests outside its single screening this week.

The list of winners was emailed out on Sunday morning before TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey could announce it during a ceremony at the festival’s headquarters, the Lightbox.

Avrich accepted the award to subdued applause during the ceremony.

“Cameron, thank you, I appreciate everything that TIFF has done for us,” Avrich said.

The film chronicles retired Israeli general Noam Tibon’s effort to rescue his family during the 2023 Hamas attacks in Israel, when 1,200 people were killed and 251 abducted.

Last month, TIFF said it pulled the film from its lineup due to security concerns and rights issues, prompting criticism from politicians, Jewish organizations and entertainment industry figures.

The festival reinstated the film days later, and Bailey promised clearer communication around programming decisions.

Reporters were told Bailey would not be available for interviews on Sunday.

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators called the documentary “Israeli propaganda,” though they hadn’t seen it.

Protesters and counter-protesters gather outside of Roy Thomson Hall during the screening of the documentary “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue” at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

As the winner, the documentary was scheduled to screen Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the general People’s Choice Award — long considered a bellwether for the Oscars — went to “Hamnet,” Chloe Zhao’s Shakespeare origin story starring Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley.

“Frankenstein,” directed by Guillermo del Toro, was named first runner-up, while Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” was second runner-up for the coveted prize.

The People’s Choice Award for the favoured film in the Midnight Madness program went to Matt Johnson’s “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie.”

The best Canadian feature award went to “Uiksaringitara (Wrong Husband),” directed by Zacharias Kunuk.

“Blue Heron,” a film from Toronto’s Sophy Romvari, won the best Canadian discovery award, a jury prize that goes to an early-career filmmaker.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2025.

Build Canada Homes aims to build 4,000 housing units on federal land: Carney

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says that Build Canada Homes will oversee plans to build 4,000 homes on six federally owned sites. Specific locations for these homes have not yet been announced. Construction...

17m ago

Bonnie Crombie vows to stay on as Ontario Liberal leader despite weak vote of support

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is indicating she will stay on as leader, after party delegates voted against having a new leadership race — though only narrowly. Voting was taking place through...

updated

30m ago

Man shot dead near Scarborough plaza, police say

Police were called to a commercial plaza in Scarborough on Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunshots in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East. According to authorities,...

58m ago

Toronto man, 49, wanted for assault and impersonating a police officer

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of assault and impersonating a police officer. According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount...

40m ago

