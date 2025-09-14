Toronto man, 49, wanted for assault and impersonating a police officer

Police have released an image of 49-year-old Bobby Moyes of Toronto. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 14, 2025 2:20 pm.

Last Updated September 14, 2025 2:21 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of assault and impersonating a police officer.

According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road on Aug. 9.

Officers say the suspect had an interaction with a pedestrian as his vehicle approached the intersection. The man allegedly identified himself as a police officer and then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim.

Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Bobby Moyes of Toronto. He is wanted for three charges, including assault, impersonating a police officer and uttering threats.

He is described as six-foot with a heavy build and grey hair. 

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

