Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of assault and impersonating a police officer.

According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road on Aug. 9.

Officers say the suspect had an interaction with a pedestrian as his vehicle approached the intersection. The man allegedly identified himself as a police officer and then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim.

Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Bobby Moyes of Toronto. He is wanted for three charges, including assault, impersonating a police officer and uttering threats.

He is described as six-foot with a heavy build and grey hair.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.