Toronto man, 49, wanted for assault and impersonating a police officer
Posted September 14, 2025 2:20 pm.
Last Updated September 14, 2025 2:21 pm.
Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of assault and impersonating a police officer.
According to authorities, the man was driving a black Hyundai Tucson in Scarborough, near Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road on Aug. 9.
Officers say the suspect had an interaction with a pedestrian as his vehicle approached the intersection. The man allegedly identified himself as a police officer and then exited the vehicle and proceeded to assault the victim.
Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Bobby Moyes of Toronto. He is wanted for three charges, including assault, impersonating a police officer and uttering threats.
He is described as six-foot with a heavy build and grey hair.
Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.