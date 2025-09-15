Memo sets out new rules for parking outside Ontario daycares in wake of deadly crash

A memorial outside First Roots Early Education Academy in Richmond Hill, Ont., as seen on Sept. 11, 2025. (Dilshad Burman/CityNews)

By Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 3:41 pm.

Ontario’s education minister is telling licensed daycare providers to immediately prevent the use of parking spaces directly adjacent to child-care facilities, after a toddler was killed when an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto.

In a memo to daycares obtained by The Canadian Press, Paul Calandra — who first proposed the measures several days ago — says the goal is to “better safeguard” children and child-care providers.

Calandra says all parking spaces that are adjacent to daycare entryways, playgrounds, windows and exterior walls of classrooms should be blocked off during hours of operation until additional safety measures are implemented.

The memo suggests daycare staff use temporary barriers such as pylons, signage and staff vehicles to block the parking spaces, with the exception of accessible parking.

The instructions come after a vehicle crashed last week into a daycare in Richmond Hill, Ont., leaving a 1 1/2-year-old boy dead and injuring six other young children and three adults.

York Regional Police say one of two children who were in critical condition has since been released from the hospital.

In his letter, Calandra said child-care centres that are already protected by vehicle barriers and those located inside private residences may continue to use adjacent parking spaces.

Daycare providers that operate out of leased properties should reach out to their landlords to discuss safety measures, Calandra said.

“We expect all licensees to make every effort to implement these safety measures promptly,” he wrote.

“If there are other areas of your child-care facility that may pose a possible risk, such as located near driveways or roundabouts, please use your best judgment to assess and determine if additional safety measures may be needed.”

He said the government is working to “identify any vulnerabilities” that may require permanent solutions such as installing bollards, placing planters or elevating the curbs outside daycares.

Calandra said daycares can report any resistance they are facing in making the changes, acknowledging the challenges that might come with implementation of the new measures.

“We are actively exploring all options to make it as easy as possible for licensees to install these barriers,” he said.

“This includes any necessary legislative or regulatory changes to remove municipal or landlord restrictions that currently prevent the installation of protective barriers.”

