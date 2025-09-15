George Springer helps Blue Jays sweep Orioles with convincing 11-2 win

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer (4) slides into second base after hitting an RBI double during third inning MLB baseball action against Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Sunday September 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted September 15, 2025 6:02 am.

Another big outing from the Toronto Blue Jays’ oldest player, George Springer, has set the stage for the newest in Trey Yesavage.

Before throttling the Baltimore Orioles 11-2 to sweep the three-game weekend series on Sunday, the Blue Jays announced the 22-year-old Yesavage will make his debut in Tampa Bay against the Rays on Monday.

Yesavage watched from the dugout as the 35-year-old Springer smacked a homer and two doubles for two more RBIs in his remarkable comeback season.

“I still can’t believe he didn’t make the all-star team,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “His numbers speak for themselves.”

Springer smashed his team-leading 29th homer and hit the 75-RBI mark. His .949 OPS trails only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (1.120) and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani (1.006) in Major League Baseball.

Springer also ranks third in on-base percentage and sixth with a .303 batting average.

“We needed George to rebound,” Schneider added. “This is arguably one of the best seasons in his career. You can’t really say much else than that.

“But he’s the straw that stirs the drink. When he gets on base and hits the ball the way he’s hitting it and runs the bases the way he runs them, it rubs off on everybody.”

Schneider stated that veteran bench coach Don Mattingly describes the Blue Jays group as a collection of sandlot players.

“These guys are just out playing baseball and having fun,” Schneider said. “It’s nice to be around. It’s a really fun group to be around.”

The Blue Jays (87-62) swept their 10th series on Sunday, one behind the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Before 40,032, Toronto also notched its 50th home win for the seventh time in club history.

The Blue Jays finished their homestand against the West Division-leading Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, who arrived in town having won eight out of nine.

The American League East leaders begin the final two weeks of the regular season with a 3 1/2 game lead on the New York Yankees, who were slated to play on Sunday night.

