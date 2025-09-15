Who will go toe-to-toe in the House of Commons this fall?

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament return to the House of Commons today for what’s expected to be an intense few months.

Here’s a look at the politicians who will be facing off with each other on key issues this fall.

Carney and Poilievre

We’re about to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Mark Carney confront each other in person in question period for the first time.

Poilievre was not in the House when it sat in June because he failed to win his Ottawa area seat in the April election. But he will be there this fall after winning a byelection in the rural Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot in August.

Poilievre has a reputation for being quick on his feet and question period has been a strength for him. Carney has far less experience with the back-and-forth political theatre of question period — the House sat for four weeks in the spring but Carney only attended question period six times.

Jon Dugal, a Liberal strategist and senior consultant at New West Public Affairs, said Poilievre has promised a new tone this session and Conservatives have promised to provide policy alternatives, not just opposition.

“Meanwhile, the prime minister very much held his own this spring against an experienced foe,” Dugal said. “I’ll be watching for how much they stick to that script, and whether Poilievre’s sharply tuned House skills can trip up the prime minister in question period.”

In the days leading up to the return of Parliament, Poilievre said his party planned to introduce a bail reform bill and accused the Liberals of being too lenient on criminals. He also accused Carney of moving too slowly on major projects and argued the federal government’s new major projects office is nothing more than another layer of bureaucracy.

Diab and Rempel Garner

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab is stick handling one of the hottest political files for the Liberals, and her Conservative critic is already throwing down shade.

“I hope I get at least one qp with you,” Rempel Garner posted on X, amid some speculation that Carney is already considering a cabinet shuffle.

Jordan Leichnitz, a former NDP senior strategist, said Rempel Garner, and Jenny Kwan, the NDP’s immigration critic, are two “very experienced, fiery debaters with distinct perspectives.”

“This is sure to be a contentious file as we begin to see significant shifts in public opinion on immigration,” she said.

Champagne and Hallan

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne is set to table a federal budget this October. While he has been an MP since 2015, and in cabinet since 2017, he has only been the finance minister since March and this is his first budget.

It comes as the government is trying to cut 15 per cent from operating costs by 2029, but is promising to spend billions on defence, housing and major nation-building projects.

Conservative finance critic Jasraj Singh Hallan recently argued on social media that Carney’s “reckless deficit spending is even worse than Trudeau’s, leaving Canadians with higher debt, taxes, and inflation.”

Dugal said that, with a budget promised for October, the Conservatives should have about half of the session to attack the government over a budget committing to spending cuts.

“If the government misses that mark, or unemployment continues to rise, expect calls that these are the ‘same old Liberals’ to grow,” he said.

Robertson and Aitchison

Housing will likely be a key issue this fall, and with Carney launching his Build Canada Homes program the day before the House resumed, the opposition will have some policy to sift through and tear apart.

Internal government documents released last week acknowledged that costly housing is hurting the economy and making it difficult for people to find places to live.

Jamie Ellerton, principal at Conaptus and an ex-adviser to former United Conservative Party premier of Alberta Jason Kenney, said Housing Minister Gregor Robertson will be up against “a real expert” on housing — Conservative critic Scott Aitchison.

Ellerton said Aitchison has proven in the past to be “better briefed” than the minister and his approach to the file “pairs fair critiques with constructive solutions.”

“The minister would be wise to spend less time studying talking points and more time enacting policy reforms to help boost supply of all types of housing,” he said.

Sidhu and Chambers

Carney plans to launch a new trade diversification strategy this fall, part of his government’s push to adapt to a changing global trade landscape and a more belligerent United States.

Ellerton said Conservative critic for international trade Adam Chambers will be a “tough critic” as he takes on Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu in the House of Commons.

“The lack of progress for the government on trade diversification will be under the spotlight as doing business elsewhere becomes a necessity in response to the outright hostility the Americans have adopted in their dealings,” he said.

Other ministers headed for the hot seat

Several other cabinet ministers are handling tough files, and will likely spend a lot of time on their feet.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will be in the spotlight over Canada’s position on wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, and Canada-U.S., challenged by Conservative Michael Chong, who has years of experience as a critic on the file, holding the role for the Conservatives since 2020.

No file is hotter or more delicate than Canada-U.S. Trade and Dominic LeBlanc is helping lead Canada’s negotiations seeking tariff relief from the President Donald Trump. LeBlanc is one of the longest serving MPs in Parliament, and one of just a handful of ministers who have been in cabinet since the Liberals returned to power in 2015. Conservative Shelby Kramp-Neuman is his critic, though Poilievre will likely take on many of these questions as well.

Dugal said Energy Minister Tim Hodgson will also be one of the government’s more important performers this year as he works to “manage the tightrope between action and rhetoric” on major projects. Hodgson is new to politics and cabinet but is close with Carney. Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs has been honing her skills as the critic on the file for several years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press