Canadian obstetricians say Tylenol is still safe to take in pregnancy after position review

Extra-strength Tylenol tablets are seen, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023 in Chelsea, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 1:43 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 2:37 pm.

A group representing Canada’s obstetricians and gynecologists says it has reviewed evidence about the safety of Tylenol use during pregnancy and maintains that the painkiller is safe.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada revisited its position in light of reports questioning whether there is a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism in children.

The Wall Street Journal recently published a story that said U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to release a report this month linking autism to the use of the common painkiller in pregnancy.

The SOGC says there is no causal evidence linking prenatal exposure to acetaminophen and certain neurodevelopmental disorders.

It also says untreated fever in pregnancy carries well-documented risks for both mother and baby, and that pain management is a human right that women should not be denied.

In general, health agencies and doctors say acetaminophen is OK to use in pregnancy when medically needed, at recommended doses and for the shortest duration necessary.

A Nature Reviews Endocrinology publication in 2021 that questioned the safety of acetaminophen in pregnancy brought mainstream attention to the issue.

In response, SOGC released a position paper that year stating that claims about the link show no new supporting evidence and contain “many fundamental flaws” that should not change current clinical practice.

“Opinions based on limited or flawed evidence should not promote unwarranted fear and guilt in pregnant women,” the paper says.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

2h ago

Suspect in Kirk killing charged with aggravated murder as prosecutor says DNA found on gun trigger

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder, a prosecutor announced, saying...

updated

8m ago

Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault

A judge has found Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson not guilty of sexually assaulting two women at a Canada Day weekend gathering in Muskoka cottage three years ago. Ontario Provincial Police had...

breaking

8m ago

Freeland resigns from cabinet, appointed as special envoy to Ukraine

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Chrystia Freeland as Canada's new special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Freeland announced Tuesday she has resigned from her role as transport minister...

32m ago

Top Stories

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

2h ago

Suspect in Kirk killing charged with aggravated murder as prosecutor says DNA found on gun trigger

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was charged on Tuesday with aggravated murder, a prosecutor announced, saying...

updated

8m ago

Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault

A judge has found Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson not guilty of sexually assaulting two women at a Canada Day weekend gathering in Muskoka cottage three years ago. Ontario Provincial Police had...

breaking

8m ago

Freeland resigns from cabinet, appointed as special envoy to Ukraine

Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Chrystia Freeland as Canada's new special envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Freeland announced Tuesday she has resigned from her role as transport minister...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:47
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dead at 89

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford known for his films 'All the President’s Men' and 'Ordinary People,' has died at the age of 89.

5h ago

2:32
Sunny and hot this week in the GTA

The GTA will continue to see summer-like temperatures this week with lots of sun. Meteorologist Chris Potter has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:31
Education minister demands TCDSB chair return $6,700 worth of electronics

Education Minister Paul Calandra is demanding the chair of the Toronto Catholic board return almost $7,000 worth of items purchased with taxpayer dollars since 2018. Tina Yazdani speaks with trustee Markus De Domenico about the expenses.

20h ago

2:21
TikTok framework deal reached with China, U.S. Administration

Rhianne Campbell reports, President Trump is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Friday to finalize the deal.

20h ago

3:01
12-year-old boy among two arrested after unhoused man killed in unprovoked attack

A 12-year-old boy is among two people charged with murder after an unhoused man was killed in an unprovoked attack outside city hall. Shauna Hunt with more on the string of assaults in the downtown core.

21h ago

More Videos