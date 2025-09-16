CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts in August down 16 per cent from July

New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 16, 2025 9:06 am.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 10:51 am.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August fell 16 per cent compared with July.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts came in at 245,791 units in August, down from 293,537 in July.

The drop came as the seasonally adjusted annual pace of housing starts for Canadian centres with a population of 10,000 or greater fell to 223,728 in August compared with 272,330 a month earlier.

The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 22,063 in August.

The six-month moving average of the overall seasonally adjusted annual rate was up 1.6 per cent in August at 267,259 units.

CMHC says actual housing starts in August for centres with a population of 10,000 or greater totalled 18,408, compared with 16,775 in August 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Engine failure blamed for small plane crash near Toronto high school

A small plane that crashed in a field at Monarch Park Collegiate Institute on Monday night was a result of engine failure, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says. Emergency services were called...

updated

12m ago

Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor, director and indie patriarch, dies at 89

Robert Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died Tuesday at...

1h ago

Premier Ford applauds Vaughan's move to scrap 'cash grab' speed camera program

Ontario Premier Doug Ford applauded Vaughan city council's decision to terminate its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program during a vote on Monday night. "Mayor Steven Del Duca and Vaughan City...

14m ago

Woman found dead in Clarington; homicide unit investigating

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Clarington's Newcastle region on Tuesday morning, prompting a large police presence in the area. Officers were called to the...

19m ago

