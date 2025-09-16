Male stabbed near Finch West subway station

A male has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Finch West subway station.

Toronto police were called to a parking lot near the TTC station at Keele Street and Finch Avenue West just before 10 p.m. for a stabbing.

The victim was found in the bus bay area and transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Police previously said the incident occurred at the subway station, but later corrected that statement, saying the incident happened off TTC property.