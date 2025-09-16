Male stabbed near Finch West subway station

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 16, 2025 10:50 pm.

Last Updated September 16, 2025 11:12 pm.

A male has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Finch West subway station.

Toronto police were called to a parking lot near the TTC station at Keele Street and Finch Avenue West just before 10 p.m. for a stabbing.

The victim was found in the bus bay area and transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Police previously said the incident occurred at the subway station, but later corrected that statement, saying the incident happened off TTC property.

Top Stories

Emergency response times up after Bloor West bike lane installation: community group

An advocacy group is claiming the Bloor Street bike lanes in Etobicoke are putting lives at risk Cody McCrae, the founder of community advocacy group Balance on Bloor, said Tuesday they requested Freedom...

58m ago

Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson found not guilty of two counts of sexual assault

A judge has found Toronto Councillor Michael Thompson not guilty of sexually assaulting two women at a Canada Day weekend gathering in Muskoka cottage three years ago. Ontario Provincial Police had...

6h ago

Farm Boy voluntarily closes Dupont Street store weeks after being cited for pest issues

Farm Boy has voluntarily closed its store at 740 Dupont Street near Christie Street to perform what it calls "preventative maintenance" just weeks after the location was given a conditional pass for pest...

7h ago

Police identify victim in fatal Scarborough shooting, say he had 'rap persona' in Toronto

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Scarborough on Monday night. Officers were called to the building in the Kingston and Galloway roads area at around...

7h ago

