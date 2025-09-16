Man arrested in Pickering shooting that seriously injured two

Following an investigation, police arrested Mahiban Perinbanathan, 33, of Bradford. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 16, 2025 8:57 am.

Durham Regional Police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with a mid-August shooting in Pickering that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 16, when officers were called to a parking lot near Liverpool Road and Kingston Road after reports of gunfire.

When police arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre. Police have not released updates on their current conditions, but previously described the injuries as serious.

Following an investigation, police arrested Mahiban Perinbanathan, 33, of Bradford. He faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm without a licence or registration, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and discharge of a firearm with intent to wound.

Investigators have not disclosed the circumstances leading up to the shooting or whether the victims and suspect were known to each other.

Police are urging anyone with additional information about the incident to contact them.

