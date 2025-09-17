Are foreign workers really stealing jobs?

There are growing calls from some federal and provincial politicians for the Carney government to abolish Canada’s temporary foreign worker program, claiming companies are using the it to find cheaper labour. The push came after the job numbers for August showed tens of thousands of losses and a high unemployment rate for young Canadians.

But the government is pushing back, saying the foreign worker program use is in significant decline and the program is needed. So what’s really happening with Canada’s job market and are foreign workers to blame?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with McGill University economics professor Fabian Lange to find out.