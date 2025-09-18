Bryan Adams says his upcoming holiday special will be like ‘the Christmas Last Waltz’

Bryan Adams speaks at the Departure Festival in Toronto on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 18, 2025 7:00 am.

Last Updated September 18, 2025 8:10 am.

Bryan Adams is ready to cut like a knife — through some gift wrap.

The Canadian rocker says he will headline a one-hour holiday special on Citytv this winter and release an accompanying album.

Dubbed “Bryan Adams and Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam,” the special will feature Adams playing festive hits along with Canadian musicians including Alessia Cara, Alan Doyle, Barenaked Ladies, Lights and The Sheepdogs.

The “Summer of ’69” singer-songwriter says the special was filmed over two days at his Warehouse Studio in Vancouver and captures the live energy of the musicians collaborating in a room.

Adams says he will a release a new song via the special and plans to put out the tracks — which include new renditions of some of his own holiday hits, including 1984’s “Christmas Time” — in album form.

He notes the special is essentially “the Christmas Last Waltz,” referencing The Band’s famed 1978 musical documentary.

“The idea was that everybody was in the room and we would just work it out as we went. And it’s kind of an insight to what it’s like to actually make records. So if you haven’t ever made a record before, you might get a strong idea just seeing how everybody interacts,” says Adams.

“We improvised a ridiculous version of ’12 Days of Christmas’ and we improvised an incredible version of ‘Three Ships.'”

Adam says audiences can expect his special to be less polished than other holiday specials they may have seen, including Michael Bublé’s.

“I’ve never seen Michael’s but I’m sure that Michael’s would be a lot more slick than this one. This one’s pretty rough,” he says.

“The show is quite unchoreographed.”

As for what Adams wants for Christmas?

“I want peace in Palestine,” he says.

Citytv says broadcast details for “Bryan Adams and Friends: A Great Big Holiday Jam” will be announced in the coming months.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto set for summer-like heat Thursday before weekend cool down

Toronto will feel more like mid-July than mid-September on Thursday, with forecasters calling for a high of 28 °C and a humidex near 33, making it one of the warmest days of the month. Environment...

55m ago

Police to provide update in fatal Scarborough shooting of 43-year-old man

Toronto police will hold a news conference Thursday morning to share new information in the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Detective Sergeant...

2h ago

Burlington clinic used unsterilized needles for years, public health warns

Halton Region Public Health is alerting the public to an infection prevention and control (IPAC) lapse at a Burlington walk-in clinic that may have exposed some patients to blood-borne infections over...

1h ago

Woman injured in Scarborough shooting, home struck by bullets

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in Scarborough late Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to a residential neighbourhood at McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 11...

updated

43m ago

Top Stories

Toronto set for summer-like heat Thursday before weekend cool down

Toronto will feel more like mid-July than mid-September on Thursday, with forecasters calling for a high of 28 °C and a humidex near 33, making it one of the warmest days of the month. Environment...

55m ago

Police to provide update in fatal Scarborough shooting of 43-year-old man

Toronto police will hold a news conference Thursday morning to share new information in the investigation into the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in Scarborough last weekend. Detective Sergeant...

2h ago

Burlington clinic used unsterilized needles for years, public health warns

Halton Region Public Health is alerting the public to an infection prevention and control (IPAC) lapse at a Burlington walk-in clinic that may have exposed some patients to blood-borne infections over...

1h ago

Woman injured in Scarborough shooting, home struck by bullets

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in Scarborough late Wednesday night. Toronto police were called to a residential neighbourhood at McCowan Road and Eglinton Avenue just after 11...

updated

43m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Dash cam captures driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 401

Dash camera footage captured the moment a driver was seen travelling eastbound on highway 401's westbound lane before side-swiping another vehicle.

17h ago

3:56
What the latest BoC rate cut says about Canada's economic outlook

680 News Senior Business Editor Mike Eppel breaks down what the latest Bank of Canada interest rate cut means for Canada's economic forecast.

19h ago

3:15
Long-awaited Finch West LRT to begin final stage of testing

A leaked memo from the TTC indicated the long-awaited Finch West LRT, that was supposed to open to the public in 2021, is set to begin its final stage of testing.

20h ago

0:49
Toronto, GTA gas prices to drop overnight: Here's how much drivers are expected to save

Roger McKnight, Chief Petroleum Analyst at En-Pro, explains why and how much drivers in Toronto and the GTA are expected to save as gas prices are set to drop significantly overnight.

21h ago

0:40
Second Toronto Farm Boy location closed amid sanitation concerns

A second Toronto Farm Boy store has closed this week as signage outside its doors said the 740 Dupont Street location is voluntarily closing for 'preventative maintenance,' just days after the 2149 Yonge Street was shut down for a mice infestation.

22h ago

More Videos