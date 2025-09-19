Leaside residents frustrated over the loss of another tree

Leaside residents say a second beloved tree has been chopped down, because of the actions of one Toronto developer. Brandon Choghri speaks with devastated neighbours and the local councillor who's pushing for harsher penalties.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted September 19, 2025 7:42 pm.

Last Updated September 19, 2025 7:43 pm.

This past summer, a developer cut down a beloved tree in Leaside, even after the city told them not to.

Once again, Leaside residents say they’re losing another tree thanks to the actions of that same developer.

“Why? Why did you have to take down the maple tree? It was never ever in your way,” said Karin Hwang, a Leaside resident.

After developer Modcity’s excavation cut out about half of the root system, Hwang’s tree was deemed unsafe. She then had to secure a city permit and pay to have a crew come to her home.

The maple came down on Friday morning.

“It was healthy. It was really beautiful, but it’s not safe and I have to think of that first and foremost,” said Hwang.

In a previous story of an 80-year-old tree being chopped down in Leaside, CityNews called Modcity to ask about removing the tree. They said there was never a tree there.

Related:

“I think this builder really doesn’t care about the rules and was prepared to flaunt it in the same way that he told you “what tree” because there’s now, no tree there,” said Don Valley West Councillor Rachel Chernos Lin.

Trees vs housing

In a text message to CityNews a Modcity executive says they “care deeply about preserving and expanding Toronto’s tree canopy.”

That same executive says Modcity will be planting four mature trees on the Leaside property.

Meanwhile, Modcity accuses Chernos Lin of trying to suppress new housing during a crisis.

“We all know that we need housing, but we also know the importance of the tree canopy,” said Chernos Lin.

The Councillor is asking the province to expand how they can punish developers who don’t follow the rules.

The city’s infrastructure and environment committee says they will be considering changes to the bylaw to help protect more of Toronto’s tree canopy later this year.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto has 10 years before its landfill is full, what will happen to all the garbage?

The Green Lane landfill site, southwest of London, Ontario, has been the final destination for Toronto’s residential garbage since 2011. In 2024 alone, the site was home to 420,000 tons of waste. However,...

1h ago

Ontario ERs see almost 300,000 walkouts in 2024, study shows

A new survey shows Ontario emergency room wait times were so bad that almost 300,000 patients gave up and left untreated in the last year. "This is an enormous number. Our hospitals are full to the...

42m ago

Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy fatal shooting

Toronto police have once again received court permission to publicly identify two youths wanted in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy last month. Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there are endless amounts of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service adjustment. Just...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto has 10 years before its landfill is full, what will happen to all the garbage?

The Green Lane landfill site, southwest of London, Ontario, has been the final destination for Toronto’s residential garbage since 2011. In 2024 alone, the site was home to 420,000 tons of waste. However,...

1h ago

Ontario ERs see almost 300,000 walkouts in 2024, study shows

A new survey shows Ontario emergency room wait times were so bad that almost 300,000 patients gave up and left untreated in the last year. "This is an enormous number. Our hospitals are full to the...

42m ago

Toronto police once again identify 2 suspects wanted in JahVai Roy fatal shooting

Toronto police have once again received court permission to publicly identify two youths wanted in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy last month. Ibrahim Ibrahim, 17, and Amarii...

5h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Block parties and laughs for the final Summer weekend

The last weekend of the summer is upon us, and there are endless amounts of activities happening this weekend to enjoy it. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure this weekend and a GO train service adjustment. Just...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Michelin Guide 2025: Toronto's aKin joins one-star list, as Restaurant Pearl Morissette levels up

The 2025 Michelin Guide for Toronto & Region added just one new restaurant to its one-star list. As Jazan Grewal reports, another restaurant outside the city was promoted to two stars.

21h ago

2:05
Woodbine neighbourhood reacts to city’s new housing plan

Like many neighbourhoods across the city including Woodbine, the city’s new housing plan could bring big changes such as taller buildings and more density.  Catalina Gillies spoke with residents on how they feel about what’s coming.

22h ago

2:35
Toronto releases details on plan to increase housing density around transit stations

With a goal of adding 1.5 million homes over the next 25 years, Toronto is moving to allow greater density near most transit stations. Mayor Olivia Chow says she understands there will be opposition from homeowners, but the city needs the housing.

1:24
Ontario public servants rally against back-to-office mandate

Ontario public servants took to Queen's Park to rally against a back-to-office mandate after years of remote and hybrid work options.

0:52
Canada Post to send new offer to employees as negotiations continue

Canada Post says they are sending a new offer to union workers after another failed attempt to reach an agreement a month before.
More Videos