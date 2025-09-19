Leaside residents frustrated over the loss of another tree

This past summer, a developer cut down a beloved tree in Leaside, even after the city told them not to.

Once again, Leaside residents say they’re losing another tree thanks to the actions of that same developer.

“Why? Why did you have to take down the maple tree? It was never ever in your way,” said Karin Hwang, a Leaside resident.

After developer Modcity’s excavation cut out about half of the root system, Hwang’s tree was deemed unsafe. She then had to secure a city permit and pay to have a crew come to her home.

The maple came down on Friday morning.

“It was healthy. It was really beautiful, but it’s not safe and I have to think of that first and foremost,” said Hwang.

In a previous story of an 80-year-old tree being chopped down in Leaside, CityNews called Modcity to ask about removing the tree. They said there was never a tree there.

“I think this builder really doesn’t care about the rules and was prepared to flaunt it in the same way that he told you “what tree” because there’s now, no tree there,” said Don Valley West Councillor Rachel Chernos Lin.

Trees vs housing

In a text message to CityNews a Modcity executive says they “care deeply about preserving and expanding Toronto’s tree canopy.”

That same executive says Modcity will be planting four mature trees on the Leaside property.

Meanwhile, Modcity accuses Chernos Lin of trying to suppress new housing during a crisis.

“We all know that we need housing, but we also know the importance of the tree canopy,” said Chernos Lin.

The Councillor is asking the province to expand how they can punish developers who don’t follow the rules.

The city’s infrastructure and environment committee says they will be considering changes to the bylaw to help protect more of Toronto’s tree canopy later this year.