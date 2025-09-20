Man, 27, critically injured in ‘isolated shooting’ in Hamilton

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition following an early morning shooting at home in Hamilton.

Investigators say just before 3 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a home on Manning Avenue for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hamilton police say they are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that everyone at the home was acquainted with each other.

“This incident is considered isolated, and police are not looking for additional suspects or witnesses,” police said in a release.