18-year-old stabbed in East York, near Pape Village Block Party

An 18-year-old has been sent to hospital after a stabbing in East York on Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Pape Avenue Gamble Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a victim located with injuries.

The incident occurred near the Pape Village Block Party taking place this weekend.

Police say there are three male suspects that remain outstanding, and are driving a black vehicle.

The 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating into the lead up of the stabbing.