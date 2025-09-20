18-year-old stabbed in East York, near Pape Village Block Party
Posted September 20, 2025 5:42 pm.
Last Updated September 20, 2025 6:40 pm.
An 18-year-old has been sent to hospital after a stabbing in East York on Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police say they were called to Pape Avenue Gamble Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a victim located with injuries.
The incident occurred near the Pape Village Block Party taking place this weekend.
Police say there are three male suspects that remain outstanding, and are driving a black vehicle.
The 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating into the lead up of the stabbing.