Toronto and several surrounding GTA communities are under a special weather statement on Tuesday as another round of heavy rain moves through the region, bringing the risk of thunderstorms.

Environment Canada has issued the advisory for Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Mississauga, Brampton and continues it for Caledon, warning that already‑saturated ground will struggle to absorb additional rainfall.

Forecasters expect 10 to 20 millimetres of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

The heaviest rainfall is expected early this morning before a brief lull later in the day. However, the break will be short‑lived: another surge of heavy rain is possible on Wednesday, adding to what has already been a wet and unsettled stretch across southern Ontario.

Officials caution that water will likely pool on roads, in low‑lying areas and across highway on‑ and off‑ramps, creating hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

Toronto’s daytime high to reach 20 degrees once again

Today, the city will see periods of rain and a risk of thunderstorms through much of the day as temperatures climb to a warm high of 21°C. Winds from the southwest will add to the unsettled feel. Tonight brings more rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures holding at a mild low of 13°C.

Wednesday remains warm but unstable, with scattered showers and another risk of thunderstorms. Winds will strengthen from the southwest at 20 to 40 km/h, and the high is expected to reach 22°C before dipping to 12°C overnight.

Thursday continues the pattern of above‑seasonal warmth paired with intermittent rainfall. Scattered afternoon and evening showers could bring another 5 mm of rain, with a high near 19°C and a low of 10°C.

Friday is shaping up to be the driest day of the workweek, though a chance of showers lingers. A mix of sun and cloud is expected, along with west‑southwest winds of 10 to 20 km/h. The high will reach about 18°C, with another mild low of 10°C heading into the weekend.

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