Police investigating overnight homicide in Ajax

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is investigating after a person was killed in Ajax overnight.

Authorities were called to a residence on Shorten Place, near Taunton Road West and Westney Road West, shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

One person was deceased when officers arrived at the scene. The cause of death is unclear, but authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

Photos from the scene show a DRPS police tent and heavy police presence in the driveway of a residence. A large section in front of the home was also taped off.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives in Durham Region.