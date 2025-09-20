Toronto police release images of suspects sought in August assault

Toronto Police have released images of three suspects wanted in connection to an assault causing bodily harm in Vaughan.

Investigators say the incident happened in the Steeles Avenue West and Keele Street area on Aug. 2, around 2:20 a.m.

Police say the male victim was parked in a parking lot south of the intersection, then an unknown male suspect approached the victim and engaged him in a verbal interaction.

The first suspect and two other unknown male suspects began assaulting the victim. Meanwhile, witnesses in the area intervened and stopped the assault.

All three suspects left the area, and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a male, with short brown hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a silver or gold necklace with a chain, black t-shirt, white or light grey jeans, and a grey and black crossbody bag.

The second suspect is described as a male, with short brown hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, grey short sleeve button-up shirt that was unbuttoned with a black t-shirt underneath, and dark blue or black pants. He also has a tattoo covering his right forearm.

The third suspect is described as a male, with curly brown hair and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and grey pants. Has a full sleeve tattoo on left arm and tattoos on his right forearm and right bicep.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.