Environment Canada officials grilled on Canada’s climate targets at committee hearing

A flare stack lights the sky over a refinery in Edmonton on December 28, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted September 22, 2025 4:05 pm.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 5:09 pm.

OTTAWA — Environment and Climate Change Canada officials struggled Monday to explain how recent federal policy shifts have affected national emissions reduction targets.

A group of assistant deputy ministers appeared before the House of Commons standing committee on environment and sustainable development this morning to brief MPs.

Bloc Québécois MP Patrick Bonin asked them repeatedly about the impact on Canada’s 2030 emission targets from the repeal of the consumer carbon price and the decision to pause implementation of the electric vehicle mandate for 2026.

Department officials initially cited other measures in place and repeated Prime Minister Mark Carney’s talking points, but eventually shared some data when pressed further.

Megan Nichols, one of five officials answering questions, said scrapping the consumer carbon price would add three megatonnes of emissions in 2030, while the impact of suspending the EV mandate for 2026 had not yet been calculated.

The questions came after federal ministers refused in recent weeks to commit to Canada’s 2030 emission reduction targets, and after the release of a Canadian Climate Institute report that suggested Canada’s 2030 target is now out of reach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2025.

Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday. “We...

1h ago

Trump administration suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, a link experts say is unproven

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump suggests that the use of Tylenol during pregnancy may contribute to rising autism rates in the U.S., a potential link experts have studied and say is unproven....

1h ago

MPP Chris Scott booted from PC caucus after arrest

Rookie MPP Chris Scott was kicked out of the PC caucus after he was arrested on Sunday night by Toronto Police following an investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service (SSMPS). In a release...

3h ago

3 injured after TTC bus struck by vehicle in North York

Three people were injured after a TTC bus was struck by another vehicle in North York Monday evening. Toronto police were called to Lawrence and Marlee avenues around 5:45 p.m. for reports of a crash. Paramedics...

6m ago

