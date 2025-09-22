Male injured, suspect wanted in North York stabbing

Police tape at unknown crime scene. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 22, 2025 10:45 pm.

A male has been rushed to hospital after being found stabbed in North York Monday night.

Toronto police were called to Haymarket Road and Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.

A male victim was found with a stab wound and rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male in his 50s with black/grey braids and wearing a black Adidas suit and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Students organize walkout to protest treatment of TMU student by security guard

A group of students have organized a walkout at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) to protest the treatment of a reported pro-Palestinian protestor by an on-campus security guard. Video of the alleged...

56m ago

504 King streetcar to be affected by two major construction projects this fall

Riders on the 504 King streetcar will have to deal with more diversions and construction this fall as track replacement is set to affect two major intersections, one in the east end and one in the west...

2h ago

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show in the wake of criticism over his comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, officials with the network said Monday. "We...

3h ago

New interpretive centre gives a glimpse into a child's life at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School

A new museum is putting one of Canada's darkest chapters into the spotlight, to foster education and an understanding of the history of Indigenous culture.  At the former site of the Mohawk Institute...

2h ago

