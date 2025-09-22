Male injured, suspect wanted in North York stabbing
Posted September 22, 2025 10:45 pm.
A male has been rushed to hospital after being found stabbed in North York Monday night.
Toronto police were called to Haymarket Road and Wilson Avenue just before 9:30 p.m.
A male victim was found with a stab wound and rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a male in his 50s with black/grey braids and wearing a black Adidas suit and a white shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.